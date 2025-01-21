Basketball miracle
Kloburg’s cup heroes became pizza bakers at night
After Klosterneuburg's triple cup success, there was the expected exuberant celebration on Saturday. The party with the city and fans will take place next Saturday after the home derby against St. Pölten (5.30 pm).
I've been back in the office since the morning," laughed Dukes playmaker Valentin Bauer into the phone when the "Krone" called. However, he couldn't hide his hoarse voice and the odd cough after the previous evening's celebrations. Nor did he want to: "The evening went on for a long time, but we've earned it. If not now, then when."
He was right. On Sunday, Klosterneuburg's men not only celebrated their second Cup title since 2013, the women's basketball team and wheelchair players also brought the trophy home from Graz. Certainly the greatest sporting success in the history of the Babenberg town. Of course, this calls for a suitably historic celebration. "The party already started on the bus on the way home," said Bauer, but the memories have obviously remained intact.
As, hopefully, did the local pizzeria Castel Nuovo. As a sponsor, it opened its doors again at just after one o'clock in the morning to welcome the heroes and heroines. "Simply incredible. Patrick and his team really served up the food and we were even allowed to make our own pizzas." Of course, the pizzaiolo didn't have a hand free and carried the trophy around the restaurant, cheering. But the liquid refreshments must have been the main focus anyway, right? "I won't comment on that," smiled the 30-year-old. A few things are allowed to stay behind closed doors. They will be opened for the fans at the weekend.
The party continues
The big party for everyone will take place on Saturday after the home derby against St. Pölten (5.30 pm). "Of course we want to celebrate together with our supporters and the whole city," says managing director Christoph Leydolf, already full of anticipation, "we'll start right after the game in the hall, and we're still planning where to go afterwards." But one thing is already certain: the evening will certainly not be any shorter than the one on Sunday. Bauer & Co. now have to find their voice again so that they can shout it out again at part two of the party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.