Kloburg’s cup heroes became pizza bakers at night

The party continues

The big party for everyone will take place on Saturday after the home derby against St. Pölten (5.30 pm). "Of course we want to celebrate together with our supporters and the whole city," says managing director Christoph Leydolf, already full of anticipation, "we'll start right after the game in the hall, and we're still planning where to go afterwards." But one thing is already certain: the evening will certainly not be any shorter than the one on Sunday. Bauer & Co. now have to find their voice again so that they can shout it out again at part two of the party.