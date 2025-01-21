Break-ins at school
Perpetrators caught: Property damage and swastikas
Whether it was a longing for school or just pure stupidity - two teenagers (aged 15 and 16) broke into a school building in the center of Villach twice in July last year. Now the two have been caught.
Between July 9 and 14, 2024, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old went on the rampage in the city center of Villach. "In at least two proven entries into a school building, 19 doors were broken open with a crowbar previously stolen from a construction site," explained the police. "Several objects were damaged and defaced, and a small amount of cash was stolen." The damage amounted to several thousand euros.
Swastikas affixed
But the two perpetrators didn't stop there. "Swastikas were also affixed to at least two of the crime scenes, thus violating the Prohibition Act," said the police, who have now been able to catch the perpetrators after extensive investigations.
"Witness statements, inquiries in the vicinity of the school and video recordings on a smartphone belonging to the 15-year-old, which was seized in connection with another matter, made it possible to prove that the accused committed the aforementioned acts," the police report. Most of the young people have confessed - they now face several charges.
