Perpetrators caught: Property damage and swastikas

Between July 9 and 14, 2024, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old went on the rampage in the city center of Villach. "In at least two proven entries into a school building, 19 doors were broken open with a crowbar previously stolen from a construction site," explained the police. "Several objects were damaged and defaced, and a small amount of cash was stolen." The damage amounted to several thousand euros.