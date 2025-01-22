Up to 200 apartments could be built here

State government has already had the value estimated

"The state government can't simply sell the building either, it needs a resolution in the state parliament for that," Mayer clarifies. This should be passed in the fall. The sale should then take place in the middle of next year. The handover to the buyer is then planned for mid-2027 if the state service center is completed on time. The state has already had the value of the property assessed. An expert came up with a figure of between 4 and just under 18 million euros, depending on the conditions of the sale. However, given the restriction to subsidized rental housing, the upper end of the estimate will probably not be reached. It is to be expected that only non-profit developers will be interested in buying due to the requirements. These are urgently looking for suitable sites in the city anyway.