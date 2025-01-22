Prime location in the city
Up to 200 apartments could be built here
One of the prime properties owned by the state of Salzburg is soon to be turned into money. The large office building at Michael-Pacher-Straße 36 near Alpenstraße in the south of the city will become redundant. The state employees currently working there are to move to the new state service center at the main train station in 2027.
Basically, it has already been decided what will happen on the 8520 square meter site. As reported by the "Krone" three years ago, subsidized rental apartments are to be built on the site. Andrea Klambauer (Neos), the provincial housing councillor at the time, could imagine up to 200 units. Nothing has changed in the plans, assures ÖVP party chairman Wolfgang Mayer.
"That is in the current coalition agreement and there are three resolutions in the state parliament on this," he explains. The sales documents are currently being prepared for a bidding process.
State government has already had the value estimated
"The state government can't simply sell the building either, it needs a resolution in the state parliament for that," Mayer clarifies. This should be passed in the fall. The sale should then take place in the middle of next year. The handover to the buyer is then planned for mid-2027 if the state service center is completed on time. The state has already had the value of the property assessed. An expert came up with a figure of between 4 and just under 18 million euros, depending on the conditions of the sale. However, given the restriction to subsidized rental housing, the upper end of the estimate will probably not be reached. It is to be expected that only non-profit developers will be interested in buying due to the requirements. These are urgently looking for suitable sites in the city anyway.
The city would also like to have a say in the plans. "I have approached the provincial governor with a request to develop the site together," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). The city has a certain say anyway. A denser development, which would probably be necessary for 200 apartments, must be approved by the municipal council with a new development plan. The aim is to act together with the state. "We have a very good basis for discussion," says Auinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.