After ÖVP election debacle
Internal party criticism of Sagartz does not fall silent
Differing opinions are circulating about the most recent meeting of the ÖVP provincial party executive. According to some party members, the debate about the chairman, which has been canceled for the time being, is picking up speed again.
On Sunday, the ÖVP achieved the worst election result in its history in Burgenland. Nevertheless, Christian Sagartz will continue as chairman for the time being. The provincial party executive had unanimously - with one abstention - expressed its confidence in him, he reportedly emphasized on Monday. At the same time, he had been instructed to hold preliminary talks with SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil about possible coalition negotiations. A personnel debate seemed to be over for the time being.
Major irritation within the party
However, some participants have different memories of the meeting of the state party executive committee. "Sagartz should only have the first meeting with Doskozil," emphasized one participant. However, the debate about a withdrawal of the regional chairman was by no means off the table. There had therefore been great irritation within the party.
ÖVP member: "Steiner should take over the leadership"
Others are even calling for the immediate resignation of the entire leadership team: "They have obviously been voted out of office and no longer have any justification," a critical ÖVP member told "Krone". The mayor of Eisenstadt, Thomas Steiner, should take over the leadership so that "we have a real chance of participating in government with Doskozil".
ÖVP regional managing director: Sagartz has raised the question of confidence
Regional Managing Director Patrik Fazekas counters the critics. After an intensive discussion, Sagartz had asked the Board of Directors for a vote of confidence. "There was only one abstention, everyone expressed their confidence in him," said Fazekas. At the same time, he was entrusted with the preliminary discussion. Sagartz is in constant contact with all members of the provincial executive committee. "As soon as the SPÖ has made a decision, we will sit down together and reassess the situation," said Fazekas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
