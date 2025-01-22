Internal party criticism of Sagartz does not fall silent

ÖVP regional managing director: Sagartz has raised the question of confidence

Regional Managing Director Patrik Fazekas counters the critics. After an intensive discussion, Sagartz had asked the Board of Directors for a vote of confidence. "There was only one abstention, everyone expressed their confidence in him," said Fazekas. At the same time, he was entrusted with the preliminary discussion. Sagartz is in constant contact with all members of the provincial executive committee. "As soon as the SPÖ has made a decision, we will sit down together and reassess the situation," said Fazekas.