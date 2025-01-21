Judge to robber: “You’re not taking this seriously!”

Defendant blamed everything on drug addiction

And he also drove around in his grandfather's work vehicle without permission until he wrecked it in an accident - without having a driver's license. "He went off the rails," said defense lawyer Peter Macheiner and emphasized that the idea for the robbery came from the 13-year-olds - not from the accused. They had drug debts because one of the two minors had been caught with 100 grams of cannabis the day before. Addictive drugs were also a topic afterwards, as the defendant blamed everything on his drug addiction during his confession and wanted therapy instead of imprisonment - he also made absurdly high statements about his daily consumption.