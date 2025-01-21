Vorteilswelt
Stores in 2 countries

This well-known shoe retailer is insolvent again

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 16:26

The Hamburg shoe retailer Görtz, which also has several branches in Austria, is insolvent again. It is the second financial imbalance within a short period of time.

The Hamburg Local Court ordered insolvency proceedings for Görtz Retail GmbH on Monday, according to the insolvency announcements portal. The lawyer Gideon Böhm from the Hamburg law firm Münzel & Böhm has been appointed provisional insolvency administrator. 

A good 30 locations in Germany and Austria still open
According to media reports, a good 30 branches in Germany and Austria still exist.

First insolvency proceedings only in July 2023
This is already the company's second financial imbalance in a short space of time. The first insolvency proceedings of Ludwig Görtz GmbH with its two subsidiaries Görtz Retail GmbH and Görtz Logistik GmbH were only concluded in July 2023. At that time, investor Bolko Kissling had invested in the long-established Hamburg-based company founded in 1875.

"Following comprehensive restructuring measures, it is now time to work on a successful future for this traditional company again," Kissling emphasized at the time. It was also stated that 650 jobs had been saved in the stores, logistics and the Hamburg headquarters.

In 2022, Görtz still had around 1,800 employees
At the beginning of the first insolvency proceedings in September 2022, Ludwig Görtz GmbH and its subsidiaries still had around 1,800 employees. At that time, the company still operated around 160 stores in Germany and Austria. As a result, the company had to close numerous locations. This was often due to rent debts. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
