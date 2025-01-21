AMS Vorarlberg
Further tension on the Ländle labor market
The Public Employment Service sees a further increase in the number of people without a job this year.
Bernhard Bereuter, head of the Vorarlberg regional organization of the Public Employment Service (AMS), did not have a very rosy outlook on Tuesday when he presented an outlook on the work priorities for 2025. Due to the modest economic situation, Bereuter expects the unemployment rate to rise this year. Although salaried employment will increase slightly (+0.1%), the non-market-oriented sectors of healthcare and social services will be primarily responsible for this. In the construction sector and export-oriented industry, however, the weak economic development will continue to affect demand for personnel, which will put additional pressure on the labor market. "Against this backdrop, we anticipate a further increase in unemployment of around 500 people (+4.9%) in Vorarlberg," explains Bereuter. In 2024, 10,268 people were affected by unemployment.
In 2025, it is planned that more than 19,500 people will be included in labor market policy measures.
AMS-Chef Bernhard Bereuter
Bild: lisamathis.at
Qualification as a permanent challenge
The AMS wants to counteract this trend with a budget of 41.4 million euros. 54 percent of the budget will be used for qualification programs, 31 percent for employment measures and around 14 percent for support services. People with health problems, older people, the low-skilled and the long-term unemployed continue to have the greatest difficulties on the labor market. Qualification, advice and wage cost subsidies for companies are intended to increase the chances of these people entering the job market.
Bereuter expects that "more than 19,500 people will be included in labor market policy measures this year." This should also help to eliminate the shortage of skilled workers. A new project is Clocks, which aims to integrate young people into the labor market. The project sponsor is Aqua Mühle. From April to December, 180 young people are to be coached. 1.2 million euros have been budgeted for this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.