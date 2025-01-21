Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

AMS Vorarlberg

Further tension on the Ländle labor market

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 17:30

The Public Employment Service sees a further increase in the number of people without a job this year.

0 Kommentare

Bernhard Bereuter, head of the Vorarlberg regional organization of the Public Employment Service (AMS), did not have a very rosy outlook on Tuesday when he presented an outlook on the work priorities for 2025. Due to the modest economic situation, Bereuter expects the unemployment rate to rise this year. Although salaried employment will increase slightly (+0.1%), the non-market-oriented sectors of healthcare and social services will be primarily responsible for this. In the construction sector and export-oriented industry, however, the weak economic development will continue to affect demand for personnel, which will put additional pressure on the labor market. "Against this backdrop, we anticipate a further increase in unemployment of around 500 people (+4.9%) in Vorarlberg," explains Bereuter. In 2024, 10,268 people were affected by unemployment.

Zitat Icon

In 2025, it is planned that more than 19,500 people will be included in labor market policy measures.

Bernhard bereuter, Landesgeschäftsführer des AMS, setzt auf Qualifizierung und Weiterbildung. (Bild: lisamathis.at)

AMS-Chef Bernhard Bereuter

Bild: lisamathis.at

Qualification as a permanent challenge
The AMS wants to counteract this trend with a budget of 41.4 million euros. 54 percent of the budget will be used for qualification programs, 31 percent for employment measures and around 14 percent for support services. People with health problems, older people, the low-skilled and the long-term unemployed continue to have the greatest difficulties on the labor market. Qualification, advice and wage cost subsidies for companies are intended to increase the chances of these people entering the job market.

Bereuter expects that "more than 19,500 people will be included in labor market policy measures this year." This should also help to eliminate the shortage of skilled workers. A new project is Clocks, which aims to integrate young people into the labor market. The project sponsor is Aqua Mühle. From April to December, 180 young people are to be coached. 1.2 million euros have been budgeted for this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf