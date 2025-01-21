Further tension on the Ländle labor market

Bernhard Bereuter, head of the Vorarlberg regional organization of the Public Employment Service (AMS), did not have a very rosy outlook on Tuesday when he presented an outlook on the work priorities for 2025. Due to the modest economic situation, Bereuter expects the unemployment rate to rise this year. Although salaried employment will increase slightly (+0.1%), the non-market-oriented sectors of healthcare and social services will be primarily responsible for this. In the construction sector and export-oriented industry, however, the weak economic development will continue to affect demand for personnel, which will put additional pressure on the labor market. "Against this backdrop, we anticipate a further increase in unemployment of around 500 people (+4.9%) in Vorarlberg," explains Bereuter. In 2024, 10,268 people were affected by unemployment.