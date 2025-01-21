Improvements are needed in the area of childcare

"More than every second respondent stated that they were unable or only partially able to fulfill the educational mandate, and the same applies to the duty of supervision. Equally alarming is the fact that almost 70 percent of employees regularly think about changing jobs. In our view, this is truly alarming." The general conditions are now apparently also having an impact on employees' health. "50 percent say that they suffer mentally and physically or are under stress," reported Linus Riedmann, who analyzed the survey. "45 percent of those surveyed said they felt partially overwhelmed and 73 percent were often exhausted."