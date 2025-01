First drafts for new indoor pool available

Wood and glass will dominate the façade. Most of the energy for the pool will come from a PV system on the roof. Three pools are planned inside: a sports pool with eight 25m swimming lanes, a teaching pool and a children's pool. "From today's perspective, a 1m diving board and a 3m diving platform are also planned so that schools and clubs can offer various swimming badges," reports the managing director of Salzburger Seenland Schwimmbad GmbH, Obertrum's head of village Simon Wallner.