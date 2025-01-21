Son appeals to kidnappers in Niger

The release raises hopes that Eva G. may also be freed soon. Her son contacted the 73-year-old's kidnappers via the local news site "Air-Info Agadez". "The kidnapping goes beyond a personal drama - it highlights the profound challenges facing the Sahel. A region full of potential is today torn apart by conflict, insecurity and widespread mistrust. But this crisis need not be inevitable. The Sahel can be more than a place of violence. It can become an area of coexistence and cooperation if we have the courage to act together," emphasized Sohn.