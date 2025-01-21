Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Kilde about Kitzbühel:

“I said at the finish that I’d never do it again”

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 09:41

In a "Sport und Talk Special" on Monday evening, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde recalled his first start in Kitzbühel - which demanded a lot of respect from him. "At the finish line, I said I'd never do it again," said the speed elk.

0 Kommentare

In 2014, the young Kilde tackled the Hahnenkamm downhill for the first time, but it took some time before he was actually allowed to push himself out of the starting gate. "During the first training session, when I had bib number 57, the air was warm and the snow and conditions were brutal. At the finish I said that I would never do that again. Nevertheless, I was back at the start the next day. That was a very special feeling," the 32-year-old described in the ServusTV program.

The whole surrounding area is also incomparable to any other World Cup station. "Kitzbühel isn't just great because of the course, but also because of everything that's going on. For a downhill racer, it's the race to win." Kilde celebrated his first Hahnenkamm victory eight years after his Kitzbühel debut, the Norwegian won in 2022 ahead of the two Frenchmen Johan Clarey and Blaise Giezendanner. 2023 he was able to repeat his triumph directly.

Kilde won his first golden chamois in 2022. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Kilde won his first golden chamois in 2022.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"That's what I'm fighting for"
Next weekend, the veteran will be condemned to watch, as Kilde is still battling with the injury he sustained in Wengen last year. "The sixth operation on my shoulder is the last. That's the plan. The calf and leg look okay and normal skiing is going quite well. Racing again next year is definitely the plan. That's what I'm fighting for," says the overall World Cup winner from 2019/20, looking ahead. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf