“I said at the finish that I’d never do it again”

In 2014, the young Kilde tackled the Hahnenkamm downhill for the first time, but it took some time before he was actually allowed to push himself out of the starting gate. "During the first training session, when I had bib number 57, the air was warm and the snow and conditions were brutal. At the finish I said that I would never do that again. Nevertheless, I was back at the start the next day. That was a very special feeling," the 32-year-old described in the ServusTV program.