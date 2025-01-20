Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Water leaks out

Next breakdown at the Salzburg Paracelsus spa

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 19:00

Anyone visiting the homepage of the Paracelsus Baths will immediately see a pop-up window stating: "Our outdoor pools in the sauna area are currently closed." This is the next chapter of the pool breakdown.

0 Kommentare

Fine hairline cracks in the pool are said to be responsible for the leak, according to the mayor responsible, Bernhard Auinger. Maintenance work is now being carried out. A detailed analysis of the problem will follow. 

The fact is that the pools have been cooler than usual for weeks due to the leaking water. The brine and cold pools are therefore closed. Customers receive a 20 percent discount on the sauna rates due to the missing pools. It is currently not possible to estimate exactly when the work will be completed. 

Closed for over a year
The Paracelsus pool was rebuilt in 2019 at a cost of 60 million euros. In July 2023, the pool had to be closed immediately due to construction faults in the ceiling. It was not until the end of September 2024 - after more than 400 days and numerous delays - that the baths were able to reopen to guests. It didn't take long for the next mishap to plague the spa: exactly 113 days have passed since the reopening until the current problems with the outdoor pools in the sauna area. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf