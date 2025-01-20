Next breakdown at the Salzburg Paracelsus spa

Closed for over a year

The Paracelsus pool was rebuilt in 2019 at a cost of 60 million euros. In July 2023, the pool had to be closed immediately due to construction faults in the ceiling. It was not until the end of September 2024 - after more than 400 days and numerous delays - that the baths were able to reopen to guests. It didn't take long for the next mishap to plague the spa: exactly 113 days have passed since the reopening until the current problems with the outdoor pools in the sauna area.