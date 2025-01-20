Water leaks out
Next breakdown at the Salzburg Paracelsus spa
Anyone visiting the homepage of the Paracelsus Baths will immediately see a pop-up window stating: "Our outdoor pools in the sauna area are currently closed." This is the next chapter of the pool breakdown.
Fine hairline cracks in the pool are said to be responsible for the leak, according to the mayor responsible, Bernhard Auinger. Maintenance work is now being carried out. A detailed analysis of the problem will follow.
The fact is that the pools have been cooler than usual for weeks due to the leaking water. The brine and cold pools are therefore closed. Customers receive a 20 percent discount on the sauna rates due to the missing pools. It is currently not possible to estimate exactly when the work will be completed.
Closed for over a year
The Paracelsus pool was rebuilt in 2019 at a cost of 60 million euros. In July 2023, the pool had to be closed immediately due to construction faults in the ceiling. It was not until the end of September 2024 - after more than 400 days and numerous delays - that the baths were able to reopen to guests. It didn't take long for the next mishap to plague the spa: exactly 113 days have passed since the reopening until the current problems with the outdoor pools in the sauna area.
