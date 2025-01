No chance of boredom during the semester break

At the Haus der Wildnis in Lunz am See, everything revolves around the red fox on February 6 from 10 am. Young visitors can look forward to puzzles and games about the animal of the year. In the Weinviertel region, the semester break will be a majestic one: at Schloss Hof, visitors can embark on a "Journey back in time to the Baroque". During special children's tours and cultural programs - including a costume fitting - Sleeping Beauty, the Frog King and many more can also be seen outside of the vacations.