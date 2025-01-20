Hit at the start
Now the president is also doing the coaching job
Due to the World Cup, men's handball is still on hold in this country. The team from second division team Leoben has been preparing for the start of the second round since January 7. A tough challenge awaits coach Rene Kramer's team, who want to make it into the promotion play-off.
After the winter break, Leoben's handball players face a tough opponent: On February 8, the team of Rene Kramer, whose contract with the second division club was extended ahead of schedule, will face league leaders Hollabrunn. The Lower Austrians are the measure of all things in the HLA Challenge this season: twelve games, twelve wins!
"There's no way around them for promotion," Leoben president Alfred Leithold is convinced. The promotion play-off is the declared goal of the Upper Styrians, who are currently in fifth place. Leithold: "It will be a challenge."
However, the club management is not dreaming of promotion to the HLA. "If the opportunity arises, we would have to think about it. But the difference in class between the two leagues is pretty big," emphasizes Leithold, who practically held every position in the club before becoming president of Leoben.
"Among other things, I was already a youth coach, co-coach of the fighting team, club photographer and scout." Now he's stepping in again: a long-time youth coach has left the club, so the "Präse" is now coaching the girls' teams from U14 to U18.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.