Center forward from Switzerland for Austria Lustenau

Junior Eyamba, who will wear jersey number 22 in Lustenau, has initially signed until the summer of 2026 with an option for a further season. The new signing started training with the team yesterday. He will have his first test next Saturday in a friendly against Brühl St. Gallen. Sporting director Mirco Papaleo: "I've known him for several years from the youth teams in Switzerland and have always followed his development with great interest. With his qualities, he will strengthen our offense and give our game a new dynamic."