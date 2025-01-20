Trump praise
Orbán calls for “offensive to conquer Brussels”
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was actually supposed to give his assessment of his six-month EU presidency, which ended at the turn of the year, at a press conference on Monday. However, the event was already dominated by the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the USA. There are only a few hours left and the sun will shine differently over Brussels, Orbán said.
The Hungarian head of government declared the "era of liberal democracy" to be over. Trump and the far-right Patriots for Europe (PfE) parliamentary group, to which Hungary's ruling party Fidesz and the FPÖ also belong, had already begun to reshape the Western world during Hungary's presidency of the Council of the European Union. The battle between America and Brussels will begin "tomorrow", predicted Orbán.
"The EU is the sick man of Europe"
He will now personally initiate the "second phase of the operation to take Brussels", emphasized the 61-year-old national conservative politician, who once again accused the European Union of not wanting peace, but war, and not wanting to protect borders, but to force migration. The "sick man of Europe today is the European Union", claimed the Prime Minister.
Trump "continues peace mission"
Mention was also made of his controversial "peace mission", in the course of which Orbán traveled to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is under EU sanctions, without consulting Brussels. According to the Hungarian head of government, Trump will now take over the "baton".
Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás announced on the government's Facebook page on Monday that there would be a meeting between long-time allies Trump and Orbán "in the foreseeable future". However, no details were disclosed. In the run-up to Trump's inauguration, it was announced that Orbán would not be attending the inauguration in Washington. Apparently there was no invitation from Trump at all.
NEOS see Trump as an opportunity for Europe
In Austria, NEOS and the Greens spoke out on the occasion of the inauguration. NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter and MEP Anna Stürgkh appealed to Europe's independence: "Europe now has the chance to become more sovereign, more secure and economically stronger - provided that we take responsibility ourselves and focus on unity in a divided world. Because only a united Europe can both be taken seriously as a partner and show strength in the face of its opponents."
Meri Disoski, the Greens' spokesperson for foreign and European policy, was more critical. "Trump disregards fundamental democratic principles, seeks closeness to autocrats and gives billionaires political influence. With his 'America First' policy, he is destabilizing the world order," she explained in a press release on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
