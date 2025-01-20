Orbán calls for “offensive to conquer Brussels”

NEOS see Trump as an opportunity for Europe

In Austria, NEOS and the Greens spoke out on the occasion of the inauguration. NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter and MEP Anna Stürgkh appealed to Europe's independence: "Europe now has the chance to become more sovereign, more secure and economically stronger - provided that we take responsibility ourselves and focus on unity in a divided world. Because only a united Europe can both be taken seriously as a partner and show strength in the face of its opponents."