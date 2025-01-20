Champions League
Runners-up Red Bull Salzburg will be accompanied by almost 4500 fans to their Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday. The club announced this new away record in the Red Bull era, which began in 2005, on Monday.
It will be Salzburg's first appearance at the newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. However, after just three points from the first six rounds of the new league phase, their chances of promotion are now only theoretical.
The Bulls' previous fan record for an away match was 4,000 supporters, who accompanied the team to the CL decider at AC Milan in early November 2022. The match ended 0:4 and Salzburg went on to play in the Europa League.
Miracles needed for the intermediate round
This transfer is no longer possible since the mode change in the European Cup this season. The top eight go straight through to the round of 16, while the teams in places 9 to 24 play for eight more tickets in an intermediate round. All other teams are eliminated.
Salzburg come out of the short CL winter break in 32nd place out of 36 teams. The gap to the promotion places is already five points. In addition to the difficult final opponents Real and Atletico Madrid, the goal difference of 3:18 is also a burden. "We know that our main tasks now lie in the Bundesliga and the cup due to the constellation," said new coach Thomas Letsch. "Nevertheless, we also want to sell well in the Champions League."
