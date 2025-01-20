Salzburg come out of the short CL winter break in 32nd place out of 36 teams. The gap to the promotion places is already five points. In addition to the difficult final opponents Real and Atletico Madrid, the goal difference of 3:18 is also a burden. "We know that our main tasks now lie in the Bundesliga and the cup due to the constellation," said new coach Thomas Letsch. "Nevertheless, we also want to sell well in the Champions League."