Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cheers in Carinthia?

These restaurants could get Michelin stars

Nachrichten
21.01.2025 08:02

In 2009, the gourmet publishing house Michelin withdrew from Austria - now Carinthia's restaurateurs have the chance to win the coveted stars again for the first time!

0 Kommentare

Speculation is already rife in the local gastronomy scene: How many Michelin stars will go to Carinthia after a 16-year break? "A handful of chefs de cuisine have received an invitation", the "Krone" is told. The award-winning restaurants will be presented at a ceremony at Hangar-7 in Salzburg today.

Michelin is the only gourmet guide in the world where gastronomy professionals pursue their profession of testing full-time. While 1342 restaurants in Italy, 1265 in Germany, 63 in Slovenia and 92 in Croatia have already received awards from the publisher, Austria has so far been missing from the international gourmet world map. 

However, there are already rumblings in knowledgeable circles that there will be over 200 awards throughout Austria this year - which would make Austria one of the countries with the highest density of stars in the world.

Awarded in 2009:

2 stars:

  • Schlosstern/Schloss Velden, Silvio Nickol, Velden
  • Restaurant Pucher/Hotel Wulfenia, Arnold Pucher, Nassfeld/Hermagor

1 star:

  • Restaurant Sicher, Michael Sicher, Tainach
  • Dolce Vita, Stephan Vadnjal, Klagenfurt
  • Kellerwand, Sissy Sonnleitner, Kötschach-Mauthen
  • Zum Bären, Trippolt sen. & jun., Bad St. Leonhard im Lavanttal

These Carinthian restaurants have a good chance
The "Krone" has already come across several names from Carinthia: Moritz from Grafenstein, Fischrestaurant Sicher from Tainach, Kochwerkstatt from Klagenfurt, Restaurant Trippolt (Zum Bären) from Bad St. Leonhard, Bärenwirt from Hermagor as well as Forelle am Weißensee and the gourmet restaurant Hubert Wallner in Maria Wörth, among others, have a chance of winning an award.

Who the testers are, by the way, is a well-kept secret; this year they are said to have been from Germany.

Other categories

  • Michelin Selected (Michelin "mentioned" award)
  • Bib Gourmand
  • Michelin Plate
  • Green star for sustainability
  • 1* star
  • 2** stars
  • 3*** stars

Why was the last Michelin rating 16 years ago?
The Michelin gourmet publishing house is financed exclusively through the sale of advertisements in the guides and the guides themselves. As sales of the guides for the Austrian edition were manageable, Guide Michelin withdrew from Austria in 2009 after just four years. 

The reintroduction began a good three years ago when representatives of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce actively contacted Guide Michelin and wanted to follow the example of a successful Guide Michelin such as Slovenia and Croatia. Ms. Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, head of Austrian advertising, is mentioned by name in connection with this initiative. The woman from Lower Carinthia was significantly involved in the process.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf