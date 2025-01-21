These restaurants could get Michelin stars

These Carinthian restaurants have a good chance

The "Krone" has already come across several names from Carinthia: Moritz from Grafenstein, Fischrestaurant Sicher from Tainach, Kochwerkstatt from Klagenfurt, Restaurant Trippolt (Zum Bären) from Bad St. Leonhard, Bärenwirt from Hermagor as well as Forelle am Weißensee and the gourmet restaurant Hubert Wallner in Maria Wörth, among others, have a chance of winning an award.

Who the testers are, by the way, is a well-kept secret; this year they are said to have been from Germany.