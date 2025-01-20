Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

The reduction targets for the emissions trading sector are regulated at European level and are not included in the national climate targets, according to the Federal Environment Agency. Nevertheless, environmental NGOs appealed to the incoming government not to abandon the path it has taken. "Austria must systematically and permanently reduce its CO₂ emissions. This requires reforms that cover all areas: from saving energy and reducing environmentally harmful subsidies to protecting valuable nature. This is the only way to make Austria crisis-proof in the long term," said WWF climate spokesman Karl Schellmann.