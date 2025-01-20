Gewessler: "Good path"
Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent
Greenhouse gas emissions in Austria fell by 6.5 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. This is according to the latest greenhouse gas inventory from the Federal Environment Agency (UBA). Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) spoke of a "good path" that the new government should not abandon.
The value of emissions in 2023 was around 68.6 million and therefore below 70 million tons for the first time. The decline is partly due to the one percent fall in gross domestic product (GDP), the persistently high prices for fossil fuels and the mild weather. The Federal Environment Agency stated that the majority was due to climate protection measures and the increased use of renewable energy.
"After decades of stagnation, we have put Austria on course for climate neutrality by 2040. The next government must not abandon this good path, otherwise our children will pay a high price for climate destruction," said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). Günther Lichtblau from the Federal Environment Agency added that climate protection was not only a must in order to avoid fines, but also an economic driver.
Here you can see a graphic showing how greenhouse gas emissions have developed.
Increase in waste management
There was a slight increase in emissions (one percent) in the waste management sector. Incineration contributed to this.
The reduction targets for the emissions trading sector are regulated at European level and are not included in the national climate targets, according to the Federal Environment Agency. Nevertheless, environmental NGOs appealed to the incoming government not to abandon the path it has taken. "Austria must systematically and permanently reduce its CO₂ emissions. This requires reforms that cover all areas: from saving energy and reducing environmentally harmful subsidies to protecting valuable nature. This is the only way to make Austria crisis-proof in the long term," said WWF climate spokesman Karl Schellmann.
"What (...) needs to be driven forward is the comprehensive expansion of public transport, a consistent move away from oil and gas - for example in heating systems - and an end to climate-damaging subsidies," said Jasmin Duregger from Greenpeace Austria in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.