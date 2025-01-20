Mountain rescuer describes death drama on the Grossglockner

Body recovery also extremely difficult

The recovery of the body posed new challenges for the twelve rescue workers who had climbed to the very top. The helicopter was still only able to reach an altitude of 3,200 meters. The dead body had to be transported around 600 meters down the ridge. "We had to abseil her down again and again, the longest abseiling section was around 300 meters," says Riepler, describing the extremely demanding mission. Finally, the police helicopter flew the dead woman down to the valley.