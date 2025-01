Golden start to the new year

The first stop of the Parachute Ski World Cup in Pra Loup (Fra) could not have gone better for the skydivers of HSV Red Bull Salzburg. All in all, the "Stierwoscha" team took home five gold, two silver and three bronze medals - a successful start. They laid the foundation with strong runs in the giant slalom, and in the extremely difficult jumping event, which had to be interrupted several times, they secured first and third place in the team competition.