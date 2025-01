Amorim statistics disastrous! United at a crossroads

The "Red Devils" also lost at home to Brighton yesterday, the 1:3 prolonging their poor form. While the "mole affair" (line-ups and instructions were leaked, there are internal investigations) is still causing a stir and shaking heads, United's performance is no better. They have slipped into absolute insignificance in the table, holding 26 points after 22 games. "Savior" Ruben Amorim ("we simply need more consistency"), who took over as coach from Erik ten Hag in November, has only won three of his eleven games - six have been lost. A hoped-for development looks different, the club is at a crossroads.