Union Berlin end losing streak against Mainz

Mwene and Veratschnig in action for Mainz

Benedict Hollerbach opened the scoring in the first minute, Robert Skov also scored from the penalty spot (24'). In between, Nadiem Amiri had also equalized from the penalty spot (5th). For the losing side, Phillipp Mwene played until the 85th minute and was replaced by his compatriot Nikolas Veratschnig. It was Mainz's second defeat in a row after losing 1-0 at champions Bayer Leverkusen.