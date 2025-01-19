"Cannibalistic massacre"

The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, identified a gross violation of international humanitarian law. "These atrocities are further proof of the terrorist and neo-Nazi mindset of the Kiev regime, which, in its evil military and political impotence in the face of defeats on the front, has once again committed a cannibalistic massacre of the civilian population," said Zakharova. At the same time, she accused the West of responsibility for supplying the "regime" in Kiev with weapons and money.