Kremlin beside itself
Did Ukraine kill Russian civilians in Kursk?
Moscow is convinced that Ukrainian forces killed at least seven civilians in the village of Russkoje Poretschnoje in the district of Sudscha during their occupation of the Kursk region.
The residents were found dead in the cellar of a residential building, the Central Investigative Committee in Moscow announced. Authorities spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko spoke of an "act of terror against the peaceful population". Those responsible would be brought to justice.
Previously, Moscow state media had published video footage from a cellar in which Russian soldiers point at victims. The footage also allegedly shows the bodies of elderly people who have been shot, with signs of torture and their hands tied. The authenticity of the partly obscured footage and the information provided by the authorities could not be independently verified. There was initially no reaction from the Ukrainian side to the Russian accusations.
"Cannibalistic massacre"
The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, identified a gross violation of international humanitarian law. "These atrocities are further proof of the terrorist and neo-Nazi mindset of the Kiev regime, which, in its evil military and political impotence in the face of defeats on the front, has once again committed a cannibalistic massacre of the civilian population," said Zakharova. At the same time, she accused the West of responsibility for supplying the "regime" in Kiev with weapons and money.
Russians should feel what war means
At the beginning of August, Ukrainian troops invaded the neighboring Russian region of Kursk and occupied dozens of villages there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had declared that the Russians should feel what war means.
He also wants to improve his position for possible negotiations with Moscow by occupying Russian territories. Russia recently declared that it had recaptured 60 percent of the occupied villages in Kursk.
