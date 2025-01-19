For the reopening: Stumbling with Strauss

A real birthday bomb could have been detonated for the 200th anniversary of the Schani and the scenic reopening of the opera house! With one of his many forgotten operettas premiered at the Theater an der Wien. Moreover, one that was a resounding premiere success. But because it was a satire on Crown Prince Rudolf, it was no longer suitable for performance after his death in Mayerling. The "Queen's Lace Cloth" contains a few magnificent melodies that Strauss turned into one of his most glorious concert waltzes, "Roses from the South".