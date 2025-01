Relay gold! Austria celebrates at the European Artificial Track Championships

In the relay, the ÖRV team had led the way, with the Germans coming in second, 0.091 seconds behind the red-white-red team. Bronze went to Italy (+0.580). "I'm happy that I was able to make up for my mistake in Altenberg," said Madeleine Egle. A week earlier in the team relay of the aforementioned World Cup, the ÖRV team had only finished fourth due to several mistakes.