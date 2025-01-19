Because of a wedding
Men fired from a car with a blank gun
The police were called out to a particularly curious case in Kufstein on Saturday afternoon! Several shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle. When the police arrived at the scene, they came across two suspects - and found what they were looking for in the car!
The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m. in the Kufstein district. A patrol went to the alleged crime scene after receiving a report from the provincial control center that shots had been fired from a vehicle.
Both people were removed from the vehicle, some of them using physical force.
A short time later, the officers were able to find the aforementioned car and two occupants, a local man (28) and a 23-year-old man whose origin is still unknown. "Both people were removed from the vehicle, in some cases using physical force," said the police.
The 23-year-old was taken to Kufstein police station. The officers found a blank firearm and ammunition in the vehicle. A cutting weapon was also discovered and seized.
It turned out that the vehicle was part of a wedding convoy and therefore several shots were fired into the air.
Men were wedding guests
The reason why the shots were fired is probably curious: "It turned out that the vehicle was part of a wedding convoy and therefore several shots were fired into the air", the police explained. The two men were provisionally banned from using weapons. They will be charged with administrative offenses.
