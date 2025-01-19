Vorteilswelt
Because of a wedding

Men fired from a car with a blank gun

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 11:00

The police were called out to a particularly curious case in Kufstein on Saturday afternoon! Several shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle. When the police arrived at the scene, they came across two suspects - and found what they were looking for in the car!

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m. in the Kufstein district. A patrol went to the alleged crime scene after receiving a report from the provincial control center that shots had been fired from a vehicle.

Both people were removed from the vehicle, some of them using physical force.

A short time later, the officers were able to find the aforementioned car and two occupants, a local man (28) and a 23-year-old man whose origin is still unknown. "Both people were removed from the vehicle, in some cases using physical force," said the police.

The 23-year-old was taken to Kufstein police station. The officers found a blank firearm and ammunition in the vehicle. A cutting weapon was also discovered and seized.

It turned out that the vehicle was part of a wedding convoy and therefore several shots were fired into the air.

Men were wedding guests
The reason why the shots were fired is probably curious: "It turned out that the vehicle was part of a wedding convoy and therefore several shots were fired into the air", the police explained. The two men were provisionally banned from using weapons. They will be charged with administrative offenses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
