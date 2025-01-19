"No one else has this"
Is this resort returning to the Ski World Cup?
It has been decades since the Alpine Ski World Cup was last held in Zell am See. With the question mark hanging over Lienz, the people of Pinzgau are hoping to win the bid in the near future. The chances of realizing the ambitious plans are not bad.
"We want to get back into the World Cup." This has often been heard from Zell am See in recent years. However, the latest developments in Lienz - the lift has been closed - mean that the Pinzgau team's chances have now definitely increased. The plans of SC Zell am See are ambitious anyway. They want to offer a spectacle.
"Added value given"
"The slalom would go almost directly down into the village to the town pool. With a view of Lake Zell. No one else has this flair. The added value would definitely be there," says board member Fritz Unterganschnigg with conviction. The support of the mountain railroads is also assured, he says.
An advantage, a safeguard that the Austrian Ski Association also relies on. "It is important for us that the World Cup takes place in ski resorts that are in operation throughout the entire winter season," Secretary General Christian Scherer recently emphasized to the "Krone" newspaper. The East Tyrolean also said that a window for new venues would open up "in the medium term". Scherer mentioned a period of two to three years.
Stage for the future
As in previous years, Zell is hosting two women's European Cup slaloms this Sunday and Monday until the resumption of the calendar. Tens of people have been helping out voluntarily for days. Just like in the biennial World Cup venue Altenmarkt-Zauchensee - where the ÖSV ladies were extremely successful from Wednesday to Thursday - or at Pass Thurn (SC Oberpinzgau), where speed races were held at European Cup level.
"We want to give the future a stage. Except for all the trappings, the effort is the same as for a World Cup," is the word from all three locations. They want to show that they also attach great importance to the races in the second ski league.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
