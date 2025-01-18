Unique position
Tyrolean company Swacrit continues to expand
After locations in Hall and Wildermieming, Swacrit is currently also building in Nassereith. Christoph Swarovski has also acquired a stake in the German company Alumina Redwitz.
Swacrit systems GmbH is a system supplier for the production of complex mechanical composite assemblies and high-precision components. The company's activities are focused on equipment markets for high technologies (in particular vacuum technology) and in turn on the semiconductor, medical and aerospace industries. It has sites in Hall and Wildermieming and is currently building a new plant in Nassereith.
Now another investment is being added. Alumina Redwitz Holding, which once emerged from the Siemens Group, develops and produces ceramic components for demanding and mission-critical industrial applications and has unique expertise in vacuum-tight ceramic-metal composite components.
With this investment, in addition to the new production capacities being created in Nassereith, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our Tyrolean company.
Swacrit-Chef Christoph Swarovski
Expertise and innovative strength
"With this investment, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our Tyrolean company in addition to the new production capacities being created in Nassereith. In the future, Swacrit will thus occupy a unique position in the markets relevant to us as an innovative system supplier. Alumina's expertise and innovative strength in the field of technical ceramics, which are highly relevant for composite assemblies, optimally complement our competence portfolio and make us an even more attractive business partner for our customers," explains Swarovski.
According to Alumnia CEO Holger Wampers, the combination of Swacrit's know-how as a manufacturer of composite assemblies with Alumina's ceramic-to-metal composite expertise creates a high-tech company that is unique in this form on the European market. Alumina employs 220 people at its two production sites in Redwitz (Germany) and Hradec Králové (Czech Republic) and generates an annual turnover of around 20 million euros.
