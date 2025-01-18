Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unique position

Tyrolean company Swacrit continues to expand

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 18:00

After locations in Hall and Wildermieming, Swacrit is currently also building in Nassereith. Christoph Swarovski has also acquired a stake in the German company Alumina Redwitz.

0 Kommentare

Swacrit systems GmbH is a system supplier for the production of complex mechanical composite assemblies and high-precision components. The company's activities are focused on equipment markets for high technologies (in particular vacuum technology) and in turn on the semiconductor, medical and aerospace industries. It has sites in Hall and Wildermieming and is currently building a new plant in Nassereith.

Now another investment is being added. Alumina Redwitz Holding, which once emerged from the Siemens Group, develops and produces ceramic components for demanding and mission-critical industrial applications and has unique expertise in vacuum-tight ceramic-metal composite components.

Zitat Icon

With this investment, in addition to the new production capacities being created in Nassereith, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our Tyrolean company.

Swacrit-Chef Christoph Swarovski

Expertise and innovative strength
"With this investment, we are strengthening the competitiveness of our Tyrolean company in addition to the new production capacities being created in Nassereith. In the future, Swacrit will thus occupy a unique position in the markets relevant to us as an innovative system supplier. Alumina's expertise and innovative strength in the field of technical ceramics, which are highly relevant for composite assemblies, optimally complement our competence portfolio and make us an even more attractive business partner for our customers," explains Swarovski.

According to Alumnia CEO Holger Wampers, the combination of Swacrit's know-how as a manufacturer of composite assemblies with Alumina's ceramic-to-metal composite expertise creates a high-tech company that is unique in this form on the European market. Alumina employs 220 people at its two production sites in Redwitz (Germany) and Hradec Králové (Czech Republic) and generates an annual turnover of around 20 million euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Gassler
Markus Gassler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf