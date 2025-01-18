Some targets for 2030
Provincial councillor with appeal: energy consumption declining
The Tyrolean population is called upon to actively participate in the climate strategy. Provincial Councillor René Zumtobel is convinced of this. More than 190 individual Tyrolean measures have been implemented in the municipalities since 2022.
By 2030, Tyrol wants to and must make itself climate-ready and sustainable so that its unique natural environment and wonderful living space can continue to offer a high standard of living in the future. This is why the province of Tyrol adopted a corresponding strategy back in 2019. As the responsible regional governor René Zumtobel (SPÖ) explained in an interview with "Krone", experts from a wide range of specialist areas have developed the second of a total of three programs of measures over the past few months.
"Now it's up to the citizens: feedback on the draft, new ideas and additional projects can be submitted until January 20," Zumtobel explains.
Over the next three years, we want to expand energy advice for the population, make further legal adjustments for more climate protection and energy efficiency at provincial level and further improve the funding landscape for Tyroleans, among other things
LR René Zumtobel
The goal by 2030 is clear: less energy consumption, more public transport, a shift of goods to rail and a sustainable orientation of the many businesses in the province. "More than 190 individual measures have been translated into concrete projects and implemented since 2022. Over the next three years, we want to expand energy advice for the population, make further legal adjustments for more climate protection and energy efficiency at state level, further improve the funding landscape for Tyroleans and provide even more support to the municipalities," explains Climate Protection Provincial Councillor René Zumtobel.
Another important area of the new strategy is adaptation to climate change: "Sustainability also means adapting to new things. Climate change is leading to more extreme weather events such as forest fires, floods and mudslides. "We must prepare the population and the emergency services and provide the necessary financial resources to combat and prevent them," emphasizes the Red State Councillor.
Particularly noteworthy is the reduction in energy consumption per person in Tyrol by almost eight percent since 2018.
LR René Zumtobel
The many renovations in the province are having an effect
And what is going well? "The reduction in energy consumption per person in Tyrol by almost eight percent since 2018 is particularly noteworthy. The increased number of refurbishments in residential buildings thanks to improved subsidies is also contributing to this," says the SPÖ provincial councillor. Particularly pleasing for Zumtobel: the number of regular customers with an annual VVT public transport ticket has risen by a whopping 41 percent since 2021.
Brenner is unfortunately still the "Cheap Jacob"
And where is there still some catching up to do? "Because cooperation is needed at a European level and not everything can be achieved by Tyrol alone, there are still a few goals that are lagging behind. These include the continuing high greenhouse gas emissions from transport. We need to massively strengthen freight transport by rail and ensure that the Brenner highway is no longer the 'Cheap Jacob' for transport companies. We also need even better offers so that people can and want to do without their cars more often and so that guests in our country travel more often by bus and train instead of by car," concludes Zumtobel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
