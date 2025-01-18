Provincial councillor with appeal: energy consumption declining

Brenner is unfortunately still the "Cheap Jacob"

And where is there still some catching up to do? "Because cooperation is needed at a European level and not everything can be achieved by Tyrol alone, there are still a few goals that are lagging behind. These include the continuing high greenhouse gas emissions from transport. We need to massively strengthen freight transport by rail and ensure that the Brenner highway is no longer the 'Cheap Jacob' for transport companies. We also need even better offers so that people can and want to do without their cars more often and so that guests in our country travel more often by bus and train instead of by car," concludes Zumtobel.