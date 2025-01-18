NBA
Pöltl’s Toronto team loses in Milwaukee
After two wins in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat on Friday (local time). The Canadians lost 112:130 at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jakob Pöltl from Vienna recorded a double-double for the third time in a row and for the 17th time this season with twelve points and ten rebounds. He also added two assists and one steal and block each in 22:29 minutes of action.
Quick and clear deficit
The Raptors trailed right from the start against the dominant Bucks. The difference was already 20 points in the 15th minute of the game. Toronto would not get any closer than ten points after that. In the end, it was the 19th defeat in the 20th away game of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were Milwaukee's top scorers with 35 and 26 points respectively. RJ Barrett scored 21 points for the Canadians, who slipped to penultimate place in the Eastern Conference and will face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Oklahoma City loses in Dallas
The team from Florida was beaten 94-121 by the Boston Celtics. Cole Anthony scored 23 points, the defending champions were led by Jayson Tatum with 30 points. Oklahoma City Thunder lost 98-106 at the Dallas Mavericks one day after their 134-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the league's top game. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was missing due to a wrist injury. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for the Texans. Austin Reaves (38) and LeBron James (29) led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
