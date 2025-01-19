Vorteilswelt
Dress with star power

ORF lady Leona König “brings” Cher to the Opera Ball

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 07:00

Leona König promotes young classical music talent through her work. With her ORF program "Die Goldene Note", she has helped several artists make the leap to international careers. For the Opera Ball, the presenter has now reached deep into her bag of tricks: At the state gala, she is wearing jewelry by Chopard and a real dress by Cher!

0 Kommentare

During the ORF broadcast of the Opera Ball on February 27, one presenter from the public broadcaster will be particularly eye-catching: Charity lady and "Goldene Note" creator Leona König. Together with her partner, former ORF general and media manager Alexander Wrabetz, she will parade down the red carpet into the opera with the other guests of honor. She will do so in a very special dress and ADABEI was allowed to be a fly on the wall when she made the final adaptations in Kaja Bryjka's downtown tailor's shop.

Show costume by Cher
"I fell in love with this dress at Dorotheum a few years ago and bought it at auction," König tells us about the glittering, wine-red gown, "which was a show costume by Cher," she laughs. Really now? "Yes, I don't know at which shows she wore it, but it actually fits me almost perfectly. The only thing is that Cher is smaller than me. But we make up for that with flatter shoes - I'm not unhappy about that at the ball."

Leona König fell in love with Cher's show dress at an auction at the Dorotheum in Vienna.
Leona König fell in love with Cher's show dress at an auction at the Dorotheum in Vienna.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
König made the adjustments to the dress, which was designed by couturier Bob Mackie, with dressmaker Kaja Bryjka.
König made the adjustments to the dress, which was designed by couturier Bob Mackie, with dressmaker Kaja Bryjka.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Ready for the big Opera Ball appearance, in Cher's dress.
Ready for the big Opera Ball appearance, in Cher's dress.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Leona König wears jewelry, on loan from Chopard', at the ball of balls.
Leona König wears jewelry, on loan from Chopard', at the ball of balls.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)

Chopard jewelry as an eye-catcher
She will be wearing an ensemble from Chopard. A loan for the state gallantry consisting of earrings with black diamonds in combination with sapphires and tourmalines (price around 112,000 euros), a ring with diamonds for a good 12,000 euros and a so-called Happy Sport watch, also with diamonds and worth 21,800 euros. That's quite something - whereas the dress (created by designer Bob Mackie) was "a real bargain. It would normally cost ten times as much," says Leona König, who thus brought the star flair of Cher to the state gala.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
