ORF lady Leona König “brings” Cher to the Opera Ball

Show costume by Cher

"I fell in love with this dress at Dorotheum a few years ago and bought it at auction," König tells us about the glittering, wine-red gown, "which was a show costume by Cher," she laughs. Really now? "Yes, I don't know at which shows she wore it, but it actually fits me almost perfectly. The only thing is that Cher is smaller than me. But we make up for that with flatter shoes - I'm not unhappy about that at the ball."