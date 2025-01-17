Identity clarified
Investigators are on the trail of a brazen “shaman”
A hot lead on the woman who defrauded a Viennese woman of a fortune and pretended to be a "shaman": as the police announced on Friday, investigators now know the identity of the brazen fraudster. They are searching for her and looking for more of her victims!
The noose is tightening. As reported, the woman pretended to be a fortune teller to a Viennese woman and put the 56-year-old woman under massive pressure. She not only pretended that the woman was cursed, but also that there would be a death in the family if the Viennese woman did not pay money.
In total, the gullible woman handed over around 700,000 euros to the stranger.
Manhunt for 44-year-old woman
In the meantime, however, the police have received numerous tips about the perpetrator. The suspect is 44-year-old Austrian Mariana M., the police announced on Friday. A manhunt for her has been initiated.
Jewelry and coins seized
In the course of house searches in Vienna and Lower Austria, investigators were able to seize various items of jewelry and coins - and therefore assume that there are several more victims of the fraudster.
By order of the Wiener Neustadt public prosecutor's office, a mugshot of the suspect has been published.
Any useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects should be sent to the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office. The information will be treated confidentially on request. Furthermore, any other victims of the suspected fraudster are asked to contact the investigators of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office on 059133-30-3333.
