Between heaven & earth
The suffering of a stargazer
As an antidote to the health-threatening political excitement of these weeks, "Krone" science expert Dr. Christian Mähr takes on a decidedly non-political topic - shooting stars.
In the first week of the new year, the public was made aware of the "quadrantids" and recommended to observe them. What are these things? Shooting stars, a meteor stream. There was something strange about this recommendation. The Quadrantids only occur in the first week of January, peaking on the night of the third to fourth of January. The place where the shooting stars all seem to come from is called the radiant. This point is still low on the horizon in the first half of the night, and only rises to 70 degrees at the "hour of the wolf" (three to four o'clock in the morning), when up to 200 meteors can be seen. Per hour. Well, then! What, you haven't seen the quadrantids? And why not? I always wonder how such recommendations make it into a newspaper. Has the writer ever made an astronomical observation themselves? At four o'clock in the morning on January 4th? Probably not.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.