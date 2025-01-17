Vorteilswelt
Expert reports

Fateful match against Kiel! Ilzer facing TSG exit?

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 13:25

Christian Ilzer is already under enormous pressure as coach of TSG Hoffenheim. As Sky pundit Florian Plettenberg now reports, the Austrian could even face the end if he loses against Holstein Kiel on Saturday (3.30pm). There has been a huge internal row recently.

0 Kommentare

After the opening win against RB Leipzig, it looked as if Ilzer could start another soccer fairytale after his move from Graz. The conditions were not bad in themselves. The 47-year-old had already worked successfully with sports director Andreas Schicker at Sturm. The squad certainly has potential and the drop height seemed rather low after TSG's miserable start to the season. 

But just over two months later, Ilzer is already facing the end of his career at Hoffenheim. After the Leipzig game, things went into a steep decline. His current record: ten games, one win, three draws and six defeats! They were knocked out of the DFB Cup and were recently beaten 5-0 by Bayern, although they were lucky that the record champions did not show their full commitment in the second half. 

Cellar duel against Kiel coming up
Goalscorer Andrej Kramaric settled accounts with his team and with Ilzer and Schicker after the game. "That's a reflection of the whole season, it's one shitty season," he grumbled. "Nothing has worked since something changed at the club." There is a tense atmosphere internally, Ilzer is struggling and could now have to leave again.

"Christian Ilzer is already under scrutiny at TSG Hoffenheim after picking up just 5 points from 7 games. In addition, there is considerable internal unrest and relegation is a serious threat. If Hoffenheim lose against Kiel on Saturday, a dismissal can no longer be ruled out," reports insider Plettenberg. If the basement duel against Kiel is indeed lost, Ilzer will probably no longer have many arguments for staying.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

