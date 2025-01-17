Wild animals as carriers
Bovine TB: Difficult to detect, transmission rare
In Vorarlberg, a person has been infected with the pathogen in the course of bovine tuberculosis cases. Although infection is rare, it is possible, as the current case shows. A classification.
Bovine tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that can be transmitted to humans and is therefore a zoonosis. It is caused by the two bacterial species Mycobacterium bovis - which occurs worldwide - and Mycobacterium caprae, which has been detected in western Austria and other European countries, as can be read in a leaflet from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).
Tuberculosis is usually only detected on the basis of conspicuous slaughter findings.
Die AGES
Risk of infection increases with prolonged contact
The good news is that the risk of infection for humans is not particularly high, especially in the case of Mycobacterium caprae, as German lung specialists write. However, it increases with prolonged contact with infected creatures. The greatest danger for humans comes from drinking unpasteurized milk.
Tuberculosis often goes unnoticed for a long time
One of the main problems with tuberculosis is that it progresses slowly and often goes unnoticed for many years. "It is usually only detected on the basis of conspicuous slaughter findings," writes AGES. Wild animals such as red deer, wild boar and badgers can form a reservoir of the pathogen, and tuberculosis remains permanently in these animals. From this reservoir, the disease can spread to domestic animals, for example when cattle graze on alpine pastures.
The transmission itself occurs through the inhalation of fine droplets containing the pathogen, which are coughed up by sick animals, or via contaminated feed. Tuberculosis bacteria that are excreted in milk, for example, can survive on feed for months.
These are the signs
Externally recognizable cases of bovine tuberculosis are very rare. Progressive coughing as a result of chronic pulmonary tuberculosis and a gradual deterioration in general condition with emaciation are the most likely signs of the disease. Tuberculous processes can also affect other organs. Because of the associated pathogen excretion, udder, uterine, intestinal and testicular tuberculosis are the most significant.
