Bovine TB: Difficult to detect, transmission rare

Tuberculosis often goes unnoticed for a long time

One of the main problems with tuberculosis is that it progresses slowly and often goes unnoticed for many years. "It is usually only detected on the basis of conspicuous slaughter findings," writes AGES. Wild animals such as red deer, wild boar and badgers can form a reservoir of the pathogen, and tuberculosis remains permanently in these animals. From this reservoir, the disease can spread to domestic animals, for example when cattle graze on alpine pastures.