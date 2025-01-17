Tyrolean (26) set fire in his own home

Circumstantial evidence against the accused

Evidence heavily incriminated the accused. On the day of the fire, for example, he had made an emergency call to the fire department, which was deliberately "intended to keep the firefighters busy in a different way", as the judge put it. Although the 26-year-old admitted that he could be heard on the recording, he maintained that he was innocent. In addition, a police officer questioned as a witness, who was in the defendant's apartment on the night of the fire, claimed to have noticed the smell of smoke on the man's clothes and traces of soot.