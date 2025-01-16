Vienna: Protests against the blue-black government continue

Protest tradition revived

Once again, the "It's Thursday again!" initiative is gearing up for its rallies, which always take place on Thursdays. The reason for this is the ongoing blue-black government negotiations. The movement has a long history: back in October, thousands gathered at an anti-FPÖ rally in front of the Vienna parliament. This follows on from the Thursday demonstrations in 2000 and 2018/19, which were directed against the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition at the time.