After large demonstration

Vienna: Protests against the blue-black government continue

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 17:37

The protests against the planned blue-black government will continue on a smaller scale on Thursday. Following the large demonstration last week, the police have registered a rally of around 500 people for the evening at Ballhausplatz. 

Thursday's demonstration is going into the next round - this time organized by the Do.3 initiative. Several smaller protests have already been planned beforehand and at the same time, including one by students from the Academy of Fine Arts on Schillerplatz. The demonstration is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Demonstrators: "Alarm for the Republic"
Last Thursday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Vienna's Ballhausplatz against the FPÖ's participation in government. According to the organizers, as many as 50,000 dissatisfied people came together at the Vienna city rally under the motto "Alarm for the Republic". The ÖAMTC initially stated 5,000 participants on its website, while authorities spoke of 25,000 protesters.

Last week, posters warned against agitation, social cuts, the FPÖ's closeness to Russia and steps backwards in environmental protection.
Last week, posters warned against agitation, social cuts, the FPÖ's closeness to Russia and steps backwards in environmental protection.
(Bild: Sandra Beck )
(Bild: Hannah Tilly)
(Bild: Hannah Tilly)

NGOs such as Volkshilfe, Greenpeace and SOS Mitmensch had called for a human chain. "We don't want a right-wing extremist Austria", "Stand together against the right" and "Nazis out of parliament" were printed in bold letters on banners. 

Protest tradition revived
Once again, the "It's Thursday again!" initiative is gearing up for its rallies, which always take place on Thursdays. The reason for this is the ongoing blue-black government negotiations. The movement has a long history: back in October, thousands gathered at an anti-FPÖ rally in front of the Vienna parliament. This follows on from the Thursday demonstrations in 2000 and 2018/19, which were directed against the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition at the time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
