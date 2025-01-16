Refugee camps, A3 and an election recommendation

"Even if we prevent the closure of the gap, the traffic will flow," Hofer is convinced. "And through the municipalities. This will be at the expense of both the environment and the citizens." He also mentioned Doskozil's positive approach to the construction of the S7, which he described as an enormous tailwind for the development of southern Burgenland, and asked the question: "Why doesn't Doskozil want to give this quality of life to the people in the districts of Eisenstadt, Neusiedl and Mattersburg?" The Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyás hoped for a solution. "We could solve the problem with the A3 wonderfully with Norbert Hofer," he then figuratively recommended voting for Hofer.