Hofer help from Hungary
Refugee camps, A3 and an election recommendation
FPÖ top candidate Hofer invited the Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyás to Vienna. The main topic was the A3.
Hofer not only emphasized the friendship between Burgenland and Hungary, he also briefly focused on the refugee camp that has been reported there. His statement: "The number of refugees in Hungary is so low that it would hardly pay off to take precautions here." He then focused on the A3 case. Specifically, it is about closing a 10-kilometer gap between the M85 on the Hungarian side and the Eisenstadt junction and the Klingenbach border crossing. To date, the answer from Austria has been: No.
"Even if we prevent the closure of the gap, the traffic will flow," Hofer is convinced. "And through the municipalities. This will be at the expense of both the environment and the citizens." He also mentioned Doskozil's positive approach to the construction of the S7, which he described as an enormous tailwind for the development of southern Burgenland, and asked the question: "Why doesn't Doskozil want to give this quality of life to the people in the districts of Eisenstadt, Neusiedl and Mattersburg?" The Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyás hoped for a solution. "We could solve the problem with the A3 wonderfully with Norbert Hofer," he then figuratively recommended voting for Hofer.
Criticism of "election campaign support for Hofer from Hungary"
The press conference also provoked reactions from the other parties. The chairman of the SPÖ, Roland Fürst, said: "It is very unusual and worrying that the FPÖ and Norbert Hofer are seeking election campaign support from a Hungarian member of government. It seems that Hofer's political ally from Hungary is more important than the interests of the Burgenland people
Géza Molnár from the Hausverstand list said with a grin: "I am in favor of a referendum instead of goulash lobbying!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
