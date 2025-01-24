Thirst often dries up
How to drink more in winter
When it's colder outside, most people tend to drink less. After all, the colder weather slows down the feeling of thirst - by up to 40 percent! However, menopausal women in particular should drink more fluids. You can do this even in winter:
At low temperatures, the blood volume shifts from the extremities such as the face, hands and feet to the core of the body to store heat - as a result, the brain "thinks" it has already consumed enough fluids. Even if this is not true.
Another problem is that the feeling of thirst often decreases with age. Older adults often feel less thirsty, even if their body actually needs fluids. This can lead to them drinking less than they need. Some people, especially women, also avoid drinking water, particularly in the evening, to avoid having to go to the toilet during the night.
Less tiredness and headaches
Women who are going through the menopause in particular should pay more attention to a sufficient fluid intake. There are several reasons for this: Dehydration is generally not good for the body and can even exacerbate some symptoms of the menopause such as tiredness and headaches. However, studies have shown that sufficient fluid intake can help to alleviate these symptoms.
Dehydration can also irritate the nervous system, which regulates body temperature, as the body needs sufficient water to keep its temperature in balance. A lack of fluids can make hot flushes worse.
How to stay hydrated
- Always have water and tea close to hand.
- Ritualize your fluid intake: make it a habit to drink a glass of water before eating and after going to the toilet.
- Use various apps on your cell phone to remind yourself to drink enough fluids.
- How about starting an internal family "competition" and documenting who has drunk enough every day over a longer period of time? The winner receives a small gift.
- Water is too boring for you? In winter, tea tastes better or hot water with fresh lemon juice. When it gets warmer, many people like to spice up their water with orange or cucumber slices and herbs.
Against urinary tract infections
Drinking enough water is also essential for the urinary tract, especially if you are around 50 years old. As oestrogen levels fall, the risk of urinary tract infections can increase, as the mucous membranes in the bladder and urethra become thinner and more susceptible. Only those who drink enough then have a good chance of preventing urinary tract infections because the bladder is flushed regularly.
It is particularly important for older skin to drink enough water and tea to prevent dry skin. This is an unpleasant problem that plagues many women during the menopause.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
