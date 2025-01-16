“It’s hitting the socially disadvantaged again”

Strobl himself sees the benefits of the climate ticket for his wife. "She travels a lot for work and does everything by public transport. I also travel to Vienna by public transport. It's a completely different way of traveling." Strobl's enthusiasm for the cost savings created by the Greens is now also reflected in the petition. "I didn't expect so many people to sign, I'm totally surprised. I was expecting a few hundred. Many people have also written me personal messages. For example, a blind couple who don't have to buy tickets all the time thanks to the climate ticket. It's a huge relief for them."