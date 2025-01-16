Petition explodes
“It’s hitting the socially disadvantaged again”
As soon as the rumors about the abolition of the climate ticket made the rounds, headwinds came from the population. Even though the complete end is now off the table, Helmut Strobl is not letting up. He is leading a petition against making the climate ticket more expensive. Krone+ spoke to the initiator of the petition, which already has more than 85,000 signatures.
Thursday, 12 noon: My phone is vibrating. A neighbor uses WhatsApp to alert me to a petition against the abolition of the climate ticket. As a commuter, I am concerned, open the link and add my signature. I am one of 85,000 Austrians who have joined Helmut Strobl's petition. "It's almost no longer relevant," says Strobl, weakening his own initiative. After all, the government has already spoken out against the complete abolition of the ticket introduced in 2021. Only the cost exemption for under-18s is to be removed.
Commuters would suffer
"But it's also about the price increase that is to come," says Strobl, who emphasizes: "It will hit the socially disadvantaged again." The climate ticket makes particular sense for them. "It's really important for many commuters. Abolishing it or raising the price would be exactly the wrong approach."
Strobl himself sees the benefits of the climate ticket for his wife. "She travels a lot for work and does everything by public transport. I also travel to Vienna by public transport. It's a completely different way of traveling." Strobl's enthusiasm for the cost savings created by the Greens is now also reflected in the petition. "I didn't expect so many people to sign, I'm totally surprised. I was expecting a few hundred. Many people have also written me personal messages. For example, a blind couple who don't have to buy tickets all the time thanks to the climate ticket. It's a huge relief for them."
On Wednesday morning there were 500 signatures, by the evening there were already 60,000 and by Thursday lunchtime the 80,000 mark had been reached. "There is no specific target. When the petition is over, you hand in the votes to the government. The organizers of the platform will help you with this," says Strobl. No matter how many signatures are collected: It is a strong signal to the FPÖ and ÖVP.
