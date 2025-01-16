Possible bringing forward
Elections could now be held in Vienna on this day
The recent national crisis could also have direct consequences for the Vienna elections. As reported, powerful circles in the Vienna SPÖ are in favor of bringing forward the election date in order to take advantage of the current protest mood of left-wing voters against the blue-black coalition. As the "Krone" has learned, a concrete alternative date of May 18 has already been set. The town hall is still stonewalling.
A report in the "Krone" spread like wildfire late on Wednesday evening. A meeting of the executive committee of the Vienna SPÖ, convened at short notice for Thursday, is to discuss, among other things, bringing forward the election that was originally planned for October. The political background: the negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP have already led to a growing mood of protest among left-wing voters in the capital. Mayor Michael Ludwig and co. could take advantage of this mobilization effect - and call an election earlier.
Whipping up on May 1st?
As the "Krone" has learned from well-informed sources, May 18 is a possible alternative date for the most exciting election of the year in terms of domestic politics. "Then you could also use 1 May perfectly to mobilize and whip up support for the election on Rathausplatz," say comrades.
Powerful dissenting voices
However, the powerful Viennese city party is still divided. Despite the political upswing and rosy poll ratings, powerful decision-makers continue to insist that the red-pink city government should end its term of office in a regular manner. "After all, that's why we were elected," says an SPÖ city councillor to the "Krone" newspaper. Another obstacle: despite rapid negotiations and rapprochement, a blue-black coalition has not yet been decided. "If blue-black fails after the Vienna elections have been brought forward, it could also backfire", says a powerful Viennese red party member.
When asked by the "Krone" newspaper, the city hall said that it was not taking part in the speculation. "The focus is on tomorrow's meeting on the important topic of health," they added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.