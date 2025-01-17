Problems in winter
Why shoveling snow is bad for your back
In winter, the back has to withstand a lot of strain, some of which is unusual. Typical strains include hours of "slouching" on the couch instead of going out and shoveling snow. On top of this, the cool temperatures do the rest. How to prevent annoying back problems.
Already dark. Too cold. Already late. The sidewalks are icy. These are just a few of the excuses why many people make themselves comfortable on the couch at home after work instead of exercising in the fresh air. However, your joints often don't forgive you for this, and aches and pains - especially in your back - occur.
Sitting or rather "slouching" in a bad posture, where the spine is not properly supported, is particularly problematic. This leads to tension and incorrect strain on the muscles, which can result in long-term pain in the lower back, shoulders or neck. Ergonomic furniture can help counteract this.
However, regular breaks are also important to loosen the muscles and stimulate blood circulation. Ideally, you should also incorporate back exercises into your daily routine.
The back is "offended"
Acute back pain often occurs in winter when shoveling snow. The reason: this unfamiliar activity requires sudden, intense physical exertion, which is usually carried out in an awkward posture. The twisting and jerking movements in particular put a lot of strain on the intervertebral discs and muscles of the back. Lifting heavy snow without the right technique can also cause tension and injuries.
The cold should also not be underestimated: cold temperatures can cause the muscles to stiffen, which restricts mobility and increases the risk of injury. So if you set to work in cold weather without sufficient preparation (warming up, stretching), you are more likely to strain your muscles.
Avoid a "cold start" by warming up
Warm up before shoveling snow and wear warm clothing that insulates the body while allowing freedom of movement. It is better to push snow than to lift it. If the latter is still necessary, keep your upper body straight and bend your knees slightly.
