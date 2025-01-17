Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Problems in winter

Why shoveling snow is bad for your back

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 06:00

In winter, the back has to withstand a lot of strain, some of which is unusual. Typical strains include hours of "slouching" on the couch instead of going out and shoveling snow. On top of this, the cool temperatures do the rest. How to prevent annoying back problems. 

0 Kommentare

Already dark. Too cold. Already late. The sidewalks are icy. These are just a few of the excuses why many people make themselves comfortable on the couch at home after work instead of exercising in the fresh air. However, your joints often don't forgive you for this, and aches and pains - especially in your back - occur.

Sitting or rather "slouching" in a bad posture, where the spine is not properly supported, is particularly problematic. This leads to tension and incorrect strain on the muscles, which can result in long-term pain in the lower back, shoulders or neck. Ergonomic furniture can help counteract this.

However, regular breaks are also important to loosen the muscles and stimulate blood circulation. Ideally, you should also incorporate back exercises into your daily routine.

The back is "offended"
Acute back pain often occurs in winter when shoveling snow. The reason: this unfamiliar activity requires sudden, intense physical exertion, which is usually carried out in an awkward posture. The twisting and jerking movements in particular put a lot of strain on the intervertebral discs and muscles of the back. Lifting heavy snow without the right technique can also cause tension and injuries.

The cold should also not be underestimated: cold temperatures can cause the muscles to stiffen, which restricts mobility and increases the risk of injury. So if you set to work in cold weather without sufficient preparation (warming up, stretching), you are more likely to strain your muscles.

Avoid a "cold start" by warming up
Warm up before shoveling snow and wear warm clothing that insulates the body while allowing freedom of movement. It is better to push snow than to lift it. If the latter is still necessary, keep your upper body straight and bend your knees slightly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf