Instead of the money, the victim was shot

Showdown in Benzstraße

A showdown took place in Benzstraße in the Neue Heimat district shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The Chechen wanted the Syrian to get in. The latter refused, stood on the driver's side, pulled out a Czech-style pistol after a brief exchange of words and shot the Chechen in the right shoulder. The suspected shooter then fled. Thanks to the victim's initial statements, he was identified from photographs and later arrested. However, the Chechen, who had been shot straight through, showed initial gaps in his memory during the second interrogation.