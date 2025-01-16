Vorteilswelt
On the open road

Instead of the money, the victim was shot

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 10:04

It is now reasonably clear what really happened in the shooting attack on a Chechen man (38) in the Neue Heimat district of Linz on Tuesday: according to the police, it was about collecting money. The Chechen wanted to get several thousand euros from a Syrian (43) who owed it to a friend. Instead, the debt collector was shot.

0 Kommentare

Initially, the police gave more than contradictory information about the course of the crime. The initial report even stated that the two men had clashed on a public bus and that the shooting had then taken place at a bus stop. The following version of events has since emerged: According to the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office, the Chechen had been instructed by a friend to collect 4000 to 5000 euros from the Syrian (43), which the latter owed the friend. The Chechen then called the Syrian and arranged a meeting.

Showdown in Benzstraße
A showdown took place in Benzstraße in the Neue Heimat district shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The Chechen wanted the Syrian to get in. The latter refused, stood on the driver's side, pulled out a Czech-style pistol after a brief exchange of words and shot the Chechen in the right shoulder. The suspected shooter then fled. Thanks to the victim's initial statements, he was identified from photographs and later arrested. However, the Chechen, who had been shot straight through, showed initial gaps in his memory during the second interrogation. 

His past life is colorful
Despite his typical Syrian name, the highly criminal Syrian pretends to be Albanian and also moves in Albanian drug circles. The 43-year-old was first convicted in 2008. He has a total of six previous convictions. One for robbery, two for assault, two for coercion and one for narcotics. In 2013, the Syrian was sentenced to only 18 months' partial imprisonment for robbery.

The suspect has already been sent to Linz prison and the public prosecutor's office will apply for pre-trial detention to be imposed. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
