Dogs locked in dark cages in sub-zero temperatures

Trial for cruelty to animals

Next Monday, three defendants will stand trial for cruelty to animals at the regional court in Ried/I., with sentences of up to two years in prison. At the same time, the Salzburg public prosecutor's office is continuing its investigation into serious commercial fraud. Numerous victims have come forward who allegedly bought purebred dogs at inflated prices, which were often seriously ill and turned out to be mixed breeds when genetic tests were carried out.