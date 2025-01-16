Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animal cruelty trial

Dogs locked in dark cages in sub-zero temperatures

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 12:00

During a raid in Gilgenberg (Upper Austria) in early 2023, around 50 dogs and cats were confiscated by the responsible authorities. The animals were said to be in a pitiful condition and were handed over to Pfotenhilfe Lochen. On Monday, three defendants will have to answer for animal cruelty at the regional court in Ried/I.

0 Kommentare

"The dogs were locked in dark crates and containers in sub-zero temperatures. The condition of the 27 mostly pedigree cats was pitiful. They were hidden in a neighbor's drafty attic in sub-zero temperatures with frozen water and only large chunks of dry dog food and were on the verge of dying of thirst," says Jürgen Stadler, spokesperson for Pfotenhilfe Lochen.

55 animals taken away
He was on site during the raid in early 2023 on a breeder and animal dealer in Gilgenberg, who is said to have been hiding in a box in the attic during the inspection. 55 animals were taken away by the authorities at the time, and many of the dogs and cats have since found homes with "new" families.

Cats were sitting in their own excrement
"The cats had neither toilets nor places to sleep at the breeder's and sat in their own feces among the junk. Their desperate cries were deafening and heartbreaking," says Stadler about the dramatic conditions before the animals were taken in.

More four-legged friends hidden
Many other four-legged friends are said to have been hidden in only partially known locations shortly before the raid. Their whereabouts are still largely unclear. However, some of them are back on site despite a ban on keeping animals, which Pfotenhilfe reported in summer 2024 with photos of evidence.

Trial for cruelty to animals
Next Monday, three defendants will stand trial for cruelty to animals at the regional court in Ried/I., with sentences of up to two years in prison. At the same time, the Salzburg public prosecutor's office is continuing its investigation into serious commercial fraud. Numerous victims have come forward who allegedly bought purebred dogs at inflated prices, which were often seriously ill and turned out to be mixed breeds when genetic tests were carried out.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf