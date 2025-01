“It’s wheelchair or life and death”

"The carbon rail means that nothing gives at all - and Sarrazin was leveraged out, as if flung away by a catapult," Ferstl, who ended his career around a year ago, told "Sport Bild". With this construction, you can ride "more aggressively", says the 36-year-old. "Sarrazin drove away from everyone in Kitzbühel in 2024. He drove the steep slope on a train. That's never happened before. It went well, but if he crashes, it's not just the knee injury, but something much more serious due to the higher fall forces. Then it's a matter of a wheelchair or even life and death."