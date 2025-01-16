Community outlook
Investments for the youngest despite austerity program
Part two of the annual outlook for the municipalities in Pinzgau: there is hardly a place that is not struggling with tight budgets. It's clear: expenditure is rising, income is stagnating. Nevertheless, the local leaders remain down-to-earth and invest in the common good.
Zell am See
The financial situation is forcing savings: Renovation instead of new construction of the secondary school is the result. This will cost 2.5 million euros this year, explains town leader Andreas Wimmreuter (SPÖ). 4.2 million will be spent on sewers, water and roads.
Stuhlfelden
"Unfortunately, we can't manage a balanced budget," says local leader Josef Voithofer (ÖVP). In the tight budget situation, no big leaps are possible. The municipality has to cover running costs for social services and schools.
Bruck an der Großglocknerstraße
The traffic solution in the Gries district is entering its final stages: "Everything is on schedule and on budget," says Mayor Barbara Huber (ÖVP). However, this year's new building for the local fire department will be rescheduled and probably slimmed down a little.
Weißbach near Lofer
The "future space" will be completed by the end of the year: a separate citizen participation process with a 15-member citizens' council. "This will work out what the community needs," explains ÖVP local leader Josef Hohenwarter.
Rauris
The intergenerational project will continue, says local leader Peter Loitfellner (SPÖ): "The new Red Cross building is due to be built this year." It will be finished by the end of the year. Ten apartments with assisted living will also be built.
Dienten
"We are in the middle of renovating the sewage treatment plant. The new building yard and the new recycling center will also be largely completed this year," says Klaus Portenkirchner (SP). The total costs amount to 7.8 million euros.
Taxenbach
After years of construction, this year will be a quiet one, announces local leader Josef Gassner (ÖVP). Preparations will be made for the coming years and the financial situation will be looked at. A new housing project will also be realized.
Mittersill
"Our budget is balanced," informs Mayor Thomas Ellmauer (MIT). Road renovations such as the western entrance to the village, a new Salzach footbridge in Stampferau and the renovation of the Einöd springs are on the agenda for 2025.
Krimml
Local leader Erich Czerny (ÖVP) has several plans for 2025: "A road renovation for 500,000 euros, a new fire engine for 700,000 euros and a torrent improvement project." The new fire station will open in May.
Unken
"Due to the difficult financial situation, the year 2025 is all about consolidation and increasing efficiency," explains local leader Florian Juritsch (ÖVP). However, childcare facilities will be rebuilt and space created.
Viehhofen
What is happening in Viehhofen this year? What projects are being implemented, what is being done for the residents? The head of the ÖVP refused to answer these questions from the "Krone".
Hollersbach
"The cemetery wall is being renovated", informs local leader Sieglinde Islitzer-Lerch (ÖVP). At the same time, preparations are underway for the "Affordable Housing" project. "We want to be able to offer young people living space," says the head of the village.
Bramberg
Mayor Hannes Enzinger (ÖVP) is pursuing ambitious plans: new buildings are being constructed for the fire department and building yard. The kindergarten needs an extension. However, the credo remains: "The finances must remain stable."
Kaprun
The budget was approved unanimously. According to SPÖ local leader Domenik David, the focus is on the construction of the new elementary school. 3.5 million euros have been earmarked for the first year. Tenders will start at the beginning of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
