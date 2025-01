Ebster in third place on third-last Dakar stage

In the cars, South African Henk Lategan took the overall lead again. The Toyota driver wrestled the first place he lost on Tuesday from Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Lategan was successful in his tactics during the victory of Spaniard Nani Roma (Ford). He finished the stage in 24th place with a lead of over nine minutes on his rival and brand colleague and avoided having to be one of the first to start the stage on Thursday. Lategan currently has a 2:27 minute lead over Al-Rajhi.