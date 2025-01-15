Citizens fight back
700 signatures against 1200 e-cars in Neuberg
The small municipality of Neuberg in Upper Styria is fighting back against the planned interim storage facility for up to 1200 e-cars. The committee has already collected over 700 signatures from citizens - all of whom are now hoping for an environmental impact assessment from Department 13.
On Wednesday morning, Friedrich Graf-Götz and Christian Wettengel marched to the Environmental Agency on behalf of an entire committee. In their luggage: 727 signatures from citizens from Neuberg and the surrounding area who are opposed to the planned e-car storage facility in Upper Styria. Up to 1200 cars could be parked on the site of the former sawmill before they are delivered to Germany, France and Denmark.
"Many people are worried about Neuberg's credibility as a nature park community," says Wettengel. They are also concerned about the volume of traffic and the risk of fire from the batteries. In addition, the citizens wondered why Neuberg of all places was chosen instead of an already certified storage site along the highway - Wettengel calculates hundreds of thousands of unnecessary truck kilometers.
All these objections could now lead to an environmental impact assessment, provided the responsible department 13 gives the green light. "We are now waiting for the official decision and will continue to fight," says Graf-Götz. At least there is now some support from the municipality: if the application for the assessment is not approved, it will submit a complaint. However, the citizens' representatives will not be able to rest until then, as according to their information, the cars are already in Sollenau (Wiener Neustadt).
