Rare bird gets in the way of wind power

"Our plant in Wild in the Horn district shows how slow and frustrating the expansion of renewables is progressing," explains EVN spokesperson Stefan Zach, somewhat frustrated. Since 2014 (!), EVN has been working with W.E.B to erect ten wind turbines to supply around 35,000 households with green electricity. But despite expert reports, inspections and a positive EIA decision last year, the project is not getting off the ground. What began as an ambitious showcase project is threatening to sink into approval chaos. Yet the area is considered to be one of the most thoroughly examined ecologically in the whole of Austria.