Expansion stopped
Rare bird gets in the way of wind power
The permit for wind turbines in Wild in the Waldviertel region is hanging in the balance due to the appearance of the hen harrier.
"Our plant in Wild in the Horn district shows how slow and frustrating the expansion of renewables is progressing," explains EVN spokesperson Stefan Zach, somewhat frustrated. Since 2014 (!), EVN has been working with W.E.B to erect ten wind turbines to supply around 35,000 households with green electricity. But despite expert reports, inspections and a positive EIA decision last year, the project is not getting off the ground. What began as an ambitious showcase project is threatening to sink into approval chaos. Yet the area is considered to be one of the most thoroughly examined ecologically in the whole of Austria.
Mice attract birds of prey
The most recent obstacle: the hen harrier, which has taken up temporary residence. The protected bird of prey is taking advantage of the ecological hour. This is because the bark beetle has transformed the former forest into an open area that attracts mice. These in turn are tasty treats for the harriers. "This is a setback for us," says Zach, "but we still believe that eco-energy and nature conservation can be combined."
We continue to believe that green energy and nature conservation can be combined.
Stefan Zach, EVN-Sprecher
Bild: EVN
Green electricity or fossil fuels
However, the necessary project revision could take months or even years. The debate about the hen harrier is not an isolated case. Time and again, projects fail due to lengthy procedures, arbitrary objections and strict nature conservation requirements. "We are now faced with the choice of implementing the energy transition or continuing to rely on fossil fuels - with all the consequences for the climate," warns Zach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.